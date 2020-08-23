Over 70,000 Units Of Bajaj Pulsar Sold in July 2020 – Details

With over 70,000 units sold, the Bajaj Pulsar went on to become the fifth highest-selling motorcycle in the Indian market in the month of July 2020

Bajaj Auto originally introduced the Pulsar nameplate to the Indian market in 2001, which means that the motorcycle range has completed just under 2 decades in the country. Since its launch, the Bajaj Pulsar has been a hit in India, and continues to be one of the highest-selling motorcycle ranges in the country, which is evident by the fact that Bajaj sold over 70,000 Pulsars last month.

In July 2020, Bajaj managed to sell 73,836 units of the Pulsar range, to be precise. This made the Bajaj Pulsar the fifth highest-selling motorcycle range in the country last month. However, the homegrown manufacturer had managed to ship 80,822 units of the bike range in June this year, which means that it has recorded a MoM decline in sales by 6,986 units.

The majority of sales were from the Pulsar 125, as well as the Pulsar 150, with both recording sales over 30,000 in the month of July. The automaker also recently hiked the prices of its entire Pulsar range, however, the increase in price wasn’t significant enough affect the buyers’ decision.

As of now, the Pulsar range includes 125, 150, NS 160, 180 F, 220 F, NS 200 and the flagship RS 200, which are priced from Rs 70,995, Rs 91,002, Rs 1,06,889, Rs 1,11,328, Rs 1,20,787, Rs 1,29,530 and Rs 1,49,466 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

The most affordable Pulsar 125 comes equipped with a 124.4 cc 4-stroke, 2-valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i engine that puts out 11.8 PS of power at 8500 rpm, as well as 10.8 Nm torque at 6500 rpm. On the other hand, the flagship Pulsar RS 200 draws power from a 199.5 cc fuel-injected, liquid cooled motor which generates 24.5 PS of maximum power at 9750 rpm, and has a peak torque rating of 18.7 Nm at 8000 rpm.

Apart from Pulsar, Bajaj Auto also offers a host of other motorcycles including Avenger, Platina, CT as well as the Dominar series, with prices ranging from from Rs 43,996 for the CT 100, going all the way up to Rs 1.6 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the company’s flagship offering – the Dominar 400.