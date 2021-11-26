Over 6,300 Units Of Mahindra Bolero Sold In Oct 2021

Mahindra offers the Bolero in three variants, namely B4, B6 and B6 (O), priced at Rs 8.71 lakh, Rs 9.45 lakh and Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively

The month of October 2021 ended on a good note for Mahindra & Mahindra in terms of sales, with the homegrown manufacturer recording a 2.2 per cent growth in market share and selling a total of 20,034 cars in the country. This helped Mahindra retain the 4th position on the sales chart, only behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors.

While Mahindra might have launched two of its most important products (Thar and XUV700) in the country in the last year or so, it’s the carmaker’s workhorse Bolero that continues to lead the pack as far as sales are concerned. Mahindra managed to sell 6,375 units of the Bolero and Bolero Neo combined last month, which meant that it was the best-selling car for the manufacturer in the market yet again.

The Bolero is currently offered with a sole 1.5-litre 3-cylinder mHawk75 turbo diesel engine that belts out 75 PS of maximum power and 195 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and gets a rear-wheel-drive configuration as standard.

Mahindra currently retails the Bolero at a base price of Rs 8.71 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 9.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. As of now, the Mahindra MUV is offered in three variants, namely B4, B6 and B6 (O).

While the Mahindra Bolero has no direct rival in the Indian market as of now, it does face competition from similarly priced monocoque SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and even its own siblings, the XUV300 and the recently launched Bolero Neo.

While the Bolero Neo shares its name with the Bolero, the former is basically a facelifted version of the TUV300 that was previously on sale in the market. The Bolero Neo gets Mahindra’s 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine that makes 100 PS and 260 Nm and is priced from Rs 8.77 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).