Over 6,000 Units Of Renault Kiger & Nissan Magnite Sold In February 2021

The Renault Kiger and its cousin Nissan Magnite are the latest entrants to join the ever-growing sub-4m SUV segment that currently consists of a total of 9 offerings from different manufacturers. Both the Nissan and Renault SUVs have received a fairly positive response so far, and the two sister brands have together managed to sell a total of almost 6,000 units of the Magnite and Kiger combined.

The Magnite has become Nissan’s best-selling car in February 2021, with Nissan managing to sell 2,991 units of the sub-4m SUV in the month. As of now, Nissan retails the Magnite at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 9.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi).

Nissan offers the Magnite with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine, as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The former puts out 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque, while the latter generates 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT auto). The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer with both the engines, while the turbo-petrol mill can also be had with an optional CVT auto.

Its cousin Renault Kiger can also be had with the same two powertrains that are offered in the exact same state of tune. However, Renault also offers an optional AMT transmission with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine.

As a part of an introductory offer, Renault currently retails the Kiger at a base price of Rs 5.45 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.72 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end RXZ Turbo CVT dual-tone variant. This makes the Renault Kiger currently the most affordable car in the sub-4m SUV segment.

The features on offer with the Magnite include an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, air purifier, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, and push button start/stop.

On the other hand, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with a first-in-segment configurable 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, three drive modes, diamond-cut alloy wheels, an 8-inch floating touchscreen system with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless phone charger, an air purifier, triple-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors, a 4-speaker and 4-tweeter system by Arkamys, cruise control, auto climate control etc.