Over 60 Units Of Toyota Vellfire Sold In June 2021

Toyota Vellfire is sold in the Indian market in just one trim, which is loaded to the gills and comes with a hybrid powertrain

The Toyota Vellfire is one of the most luxurious and frugal MPVs that are currently on sale in the country today. It dons a silhouette that is very typical of an MPV, but its look very different from the crowd. Sold at a sticker price of Rs. 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Vellfire is fancied by the riches of India when they want to travel in a van. Thanks to its very distinctive characteristics and a high price tag, it isn’t the highest-selling Toyota in the country, but it isn’t the lowest-selling one either.

In June this year, Toyota sold 63 units of the Vellfire in the Indian market. In comparison to the same month last year, Vellfire has posted a YoY growth of 29 per cent, as the sales figure in June 2020 stood at 49 units. However, in May 2021, Toyota could only sell just one Vellfire in India, making for a growth of 6200 per cent on a month on month basis.

The lowest-selling car in Toyota stable for the month of June was Yaris, with only 5 units being sold. Toyota Camry, on the other hand, registered sales of 38 units in June this year. The highest-selling vehicle from the Japanese brand, however, was the Innova Crysta, with 2,973 units sold.

Talking of the Vellfire, it is one of the most comfortable cars that one can buy in India. It comes with lounge seats for the second row, 17-speaker JBL sound system, dual sunroof, three-zone climate control, rear-seat sun blinds, 16-colour ambient light, rear-seat entertainment screens and more. On the outside, it gets chrome-finish for the alloy wheels, all-LED lighting, and powered rear doors.

The Vellfire isn’t powered by a conventional IC engine powertrain. It instead uses a hybrid setup, comprising of a 117 Hp 2.5L petrol engine that comes coupled to two electric motors, mounted on the axles. This hybrid system has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 16.35 kmpl.

Dimension-wise, the Vellfire isn’t small either. It measures 4,935 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,895 mm in height. Also, the wheelbase is quite long at 3,000 mm.