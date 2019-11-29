Currently, the most successful models in the portfolio of Renault India include the Maruti Alto-rivalling Kwid, sub-4-metre Triber MPV and the recently refreshed Duster SUV

It was almost a decade ago, in 2010, that Renault entered the Indian car market independently with the Fluence and Koreos being its first two models. While both these models could not do much to help the carmaker establish itself well in the market, the next model in the company’s top-down approach did help the manufacturer finally take off well.

The model in question here is the first-gen Renault Duster, which has been on sale in India since 2012 and recently got a facelift. History lessons apart, the point of focus today is that after more than 9 years of existence, the Indian subsidiary of the French carmaker has managed to register a total sale of 6 lakh vehicles.

Currently, the carmaker enjoys a 5 model strong portfolio, which include the Kwid, Triber, Duster, Lodgy and Captur. Of these, the Duster has been the oldest of the lot, while the Kwid is the most popular vehicle.

The recently launched Triber has also been quick enough to make a mark in the market. The Lodgy and the Captur, however, have been huge dud-sellers and might be taken off the shelves ahead of the introduction of the BSVI norms on 1 April, 2020.

However, the company plans to follow the introduction of the Kwid-based Triber MPV with another model on the CMF-A+ platform. The car in question here has been internally codenamed HBC and is an upcoming sub-4-metre compact SUV that will try to woo the audience by being a cheaper alternative to the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza.