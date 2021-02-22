Over 5,000 Units Of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sold In January 2021

Last month, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 managed to retail 5,073 units, thereby posting a 40.80 per cent degrowth on MoM basis

In November 2020, Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 in the Indian market. The buyers’ response for the motorcycle was quite splendid, with over 8,000 bookings amassed within just two weeks of launch! The company has revealed its sales figures for January 2021, and a total of 5,073 units of the Meteor 350 were sold in the Indian market last month.

Compared to the month prior, i.e. December 2020, sales of the Meteor have seen a significant fall. On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, sales have gone down by 40.80 per cent, with 8,569 units sold in December last year. There are no Year-on-Year numbers to report, as the motorcycle was only introduced a few months ago.

The Meteor 350 currently has a waiting period of around 3 to 4 months in select cities across India. Also, with rising costs of raw materials, mainly steel, Royal Enfield is planning to hike the prices of its motorcycles once again around April-May 2021. As such, the Meteor 350 is expected to become more expensive very soon.

The Meteor 350 is the first bike from the manufacturer to feature the new J-platform. The next-generation Classic 350, which is due for arrival this year, will also be built on the same architecture. The powertrain consists of a new 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates 20.4 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Meteor 350 derives some styling inspiration from the now-discontinued Thunderbird 350 and 350X, like the round headlamps, tear-drop fuel tank (smaller in size though, 15L instead of 21L), etc. The ergonomics are similar as well, with high handlebar and forward-set footpegs, although the seat is lower now. The most interesting feature on the bike, however, is the tripper navigation feature.

RE Meteor 350 gets a small TFT screen in the instrument console, which can display turn-by-turn navigation instructions on it. To use this, owners have to connect their smartphone to the motorcycle via Royal Enfield’s app using Bluetooth. The RE Meteor 350 is available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova – with price ranging from Rs. 1.79 lakh to Rs. 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).