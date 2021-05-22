Over 500 Units Of Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Sold In April 2021

Bajaj sold a total of 508 units of the Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market last month, registering a 464.44 per cent MoM sales growth

Last month, i.e., in April 2021, Bajaj Chetak registered its highest-ever monthly sales figure – 508 units. It should be noted that bookings for the Chetak have been halted currently, albeit temporarily, mainly due to manufacturing constraints like semiconductor shortage, etc. Last month, Bajaj had briefly re-opened bookings for the electric scooter, closing them again in just 48 hours.

This is a massive 464.44 per cent sales growth on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, with a total of 90 units sold in March 2021. There is no Year-on-Year sales comparison, as no vehicles were sold in April 2020, owing to the complete nationwide lockdown during that period.

Bajaj Chetak is currently available in just two cities across India – Bengaluru and Pune. The manufacturer had announced last month that it is planning to launch the Chetak in two more cities – Hyderabad and Chennai – very soon. As the retail network of the scooter expands, the sales numbers are sure to climb up as well.

There are a total of six colour options on offer on the Chetak – Cyber White, Citrus Rush, Velluto Rosso, Indigo Metallic, Hazel Nut, and Brooklyn Black. The scooter has a retro-inspired design, which is extremely pretty. There are plenty of features on offer here, like all-LED lights, keyless start, a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, etc.

Powering the Chetak EV is a 4kW electric motor, which draws power from an IP67-rated 3kWh lithium-ion battery. The scooter can deliver a maximum range of 95 km on a single charge in Eco mode, and up to 85 km in Sport mode. The battery takes 5 hours to charge completely, while an 80 per cent charge takes around three-and-a-half hours. Charging the battery from 0 to 25 per cent takes just one hour.

The Chetak also gets Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to pair their smartphone to the scooter via the ‘My Chetak’ app. Functions like vehicle location, vehicle status report, geo-fencing are available thus. Bajaj Chetak is available in two variants – Urbane and Premium – priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh and 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), respectively. In the Indian market, its closest rivals are TVS iQube and Ather 450X.