Over 4,500 Units Of Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sold In April 2021

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is currently the most affordable car to be retailed through the brand’s Nexa dealerships, with a base price of Rs 4.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. introduced a facelift for the Ignis in India last year, and the mid-life refresh has surely helped the tallboy hatchback attract more buyers in the market. In the month of April 2021 alone, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 4,522 units of the Ignis hatchback, making it the second highest-selling Maruti car to be retailed through the brand’s premium Nexa dealerships.

Talking about the Ignis, the car comes equipped with features like projector headlamps with LED DRLs, puddle lamps, and alloy wheels on the outside. On the inside, the car comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti’s Smartplay 2.0 integration, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a multi-info display with a TFT screen, push button start/stop etc, steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls etc.

The safety features on offer include rear parking sensors, dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, seat-belt pre-tensioners and a high-speed alert system. Higher variants also come with a reverse parking camera.

The Ignis draws power from a sole 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 83 PS of maximum power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Ignis at a base price of Rs 4.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.36 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. As of now, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis rivals the likes of the Tata Tiago, Ford Freestyle as well as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT in the Indian market. The hatchback will soon also be welcoming a new rival in the form of the production-ready version of the Tata HBX concept, which is expected to be launched in the country later this year.

As of May 2021, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs 12,500 on the Sigma and Delta variants of the Ignis, while the same on the Zeta and Alpha is worth Rs 7,500. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 are also being offered with the hatch.