Over 41,000 Units Of TVS Apache RTR Sold In October 2020

TVS Apache RR and RTR series have managed to retail a total of 41,439 units, posting a 20.88 per cent growth in sales

As the end of the year comes close, the Indian automobile market has shown remarkable recovery. Vehicle sales have been growing for the most part since the lockdown was lifted, and two-wheeler sales have been especially strong. TVS Motor Company has also registered healthy sales figures during last month, i.e., October 2020.

During last month, the Chennai-based manufacturer managed to dispatch 41,439 units of the Apache series. Out of these, 40,943 units were of the RTR models while 496 units were of the RR 310. Overall, the Apache series registered a growth of 20.88 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with a total of 34281 units in October 2019 (34,059 units for RTR models, and 222 units for RR 310).

In September 2020, the Apache series retailed 38,263 units in total, with 37,788 units of RTR series and 475 units of the RR 310. Thus, on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the manufacturer managed to record a sales growth of 8.3 per cent for the Apache range, which although not a lot, is still impressive.

The Apache RTR range consists of four individual models – RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 160 4V, and RTR 200 4V. As standard, bikes offer single-channel ABS, and the ‘4V’ variants also get SmartXConnect, slipper clutch, LED headlamp, and GTT (Glide Through Traffic) feature. With the RTR 200 4V, buyers also gets the option for dual-channel ABS, which also adds adjustable front suspension and riding modes to the equipment list.

The Apache RR range consists of a single model – RR 310. This motorcycle was co-developed with BMW Motorrad, and shares its engine and underpinnings with the BMW G310 R and G310 GS. The RR310 also offers a lot of impressive features, like a 5-inch TFT instrument console, SmartXConnect, bi-LED twin projector headlamps, throttle-by-wire with riding modes, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, and even liquid-cooling.

Recently, TVS trademarked the name ‘Zeppelin R’, which has prompted speculations that a cruiser motorcycle is inbound soon. Other than that, ‘Raider’ trademark has also been filed, which is expected to be an upcoming adventure motorcycle. With these, TVS might finally expand its premium motorcycle range beyond the Apache.