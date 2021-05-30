Over 3,600 Units Of Toyota Innova Crysta Sold In April 2021

The Toyota Innova Crysta is currently retailed at a base price of Rs 16.52 lakh, which goes up to Rs 24.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom)

The Toyota Innova Crysta is one of the most popular MPVs in the Indian market, and the car has managed to carve out its own niche in the country and manages to attract both personal buyers as well as fleet operators. A few months back, Toyota also introduced a mid-life facelift for the Innova Crysta in order to make it more modern in order to woo more buyers.

In the month of April 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor managed to sell 3,600 units of the Innova Crysta in the country. This helped the MPV retain its position as the best-selling Toyota car in the Indian market in April 2021 as well, which further highlights its popularity as well as its importance to the Japanese manufacturer.

The Innova Crysta can be had with either a 2.7-litre petrol engine or a 2.4-litre oil burner. The former puts out 166 PS of maximum power, along with 245 Nm of peak torque, while the latter is rated at 150 PS/360 Nm. The transmission options on both the powertrains include a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 6-speed AT.

The features on offer include leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, ambient lighting, a Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and more.

On the safety front, the Innova gets seven airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, Hill-start Assist, Electronic Stability Program as well as automatic headlights. The car can be had with both 7-seat and 8-seat configurations.

As of now, Toyota retails the Innova Crysta at a base price of Rs 16.52 lakh for the entry-level GX petrol trim, which goes up to Rs 24.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end ZX diesel AT trim. The Toyota MPV faces competition from the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga/XL6, Kia Carnival as well as MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.