Over 30 SUV To Debut At 2020 Auto Expo 2020: Video

Auto Expo 2020 will be held from 7-12 February this year and will see several new models from popular manufacturers like Maruti, Hyundai Mahindra, VW, Skoda, Kia and MG

Auto Expo is held in India every two years and is the biggest car & bike show in the country by a huge margin. This year, the country’s biggest motor show will be held again and will witness participation by some of the most popular carmakers in the country, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, VW, Skoda, Kia, Mahindra and MG. Also, at the auto show, we will see the debut of some much-awaited vehicles, like the refreshed Vitara Brezza and S-Cross.

Another really big highlight of the stall of Maruti Suzuki will be the Futuro-E, aka, Wagon R EV. The company’s first-ever electric vehicle will be based on the third generation of the aforementioned tallboy and will go on to become the most affordable electric car in the country. Also, the company could showcase an updated version of the Ignis crossover-style hatchback at the upcoming motor show. Other than these vehicles, we could even see some interesting modified versions of the Swift and the S-Presso.

Even Hyundai will be out all guns blazing with new models like the refreshed Verna and updated Tucson, along with the new generation Elite i20 in a pre-production version. While nothing is confirmed at the moment, the local subsidiary of the Korean carmaker giant could even showcase a concept version of its next budget car.

Tata Motors, the high-selling homegrown carmaker, will bring in the Gravitas (7-seater Harrier) and H2X crossover-hatchback. While the former will rival the 6-seater Hector, the latter will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Ignis. The company could even put on show a pre-production version of the Blackbird.

Even Mahindra will come up with a slew of all-new models that are sure to set the stage ablaze with high interest from the show-goers. These would include new generation versions of the Mahindra Scorpio and Thar. Also, some special editions of the XUV300 could be on display. Other than all this, the company will even showcase the Mahindra e-KUV100, along with some other electric vehicles.

Even Skoda and Volkswagen will bring in some highly important models. The former will showcase the Vision IN concept, which will be the precursor to a Hyundai Creta rival that will launch by 2021. This vehicle will be based on the Kamiq SUV sold abroad but will be underpinned by the all-new MQB A0-IN platform. VW India, on the other hand, will bring a related SUV based on the same platform, which could become the India-spec version of the T-ROC sold abroad.

Kia Motors has already made a huge name for itself with the huge success that the Seltos has been. Next, it’s preparing to make it shake the entry-level SUV segment with the launch of a compact SUV based on the Venue. Codenamed QYI, this model is likely to be present at the Expo in a pre-production format. The company will even showcase the Carnival, which will be launched later this month.

MG Motors, another new player that has made a huge name for itself with its maiden product, will bring a range of new SUVs from the Maxus brand. The company will even come up with a six-seater version of the Hector, which will be called the Hector Plus. Other car companies that will be seen at the Expo will include some Chinese carmakers like FAW, Haima, and Great Wall Motors.