Over 22,000 Units Of Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In Just 8 Months

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is the only MPV to be sold through the Japanese manufacturer’s Nexa dealerships in the country

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has achieved a new feat with its premium 6-seater MPV, the XL6. The Japanese carmaker has managed to sell over 22,000 units of the car in the country in just about 8 months since its launch. The XL6 has been entirely based on the carmaker’s other MPV offering, the Ertiga.

However, the XL6 additionally gets a few unique design elements and features, and hence is retailed at a slight premium over the donor car. The XL6 gets a larger grille up front, along with slightly altered LED headlamps, a beefier bumper, and a faux skid-plate as well. Apart from that, the XL6 gets black treatment 15-inch alloy wheels and mirror caps, roof rails and plastic side-body cladding.

As compared to the seven-seat Ertiga’s beige cabin theme, the XL6 gets an all-black treatment inside the cabin. Also, the latter loses the bench-type middle row and gets two captain chairs instead. In terms of features, the XL6 comes equipped with Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, which comprises of a 7.0-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, manual height adjustment for the driver’s seat, cruise control, rear air-con vents, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

The XL6 draws power from the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is offered with the Ertiga. The said engine belts out 105 PS of maximum power, and 138 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 4-speed torque converter. The XL6 also gets Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology, which improves fuel efficiency.

Maruti retails the XL6 from its premium Nexa dealerships, unlike the Ertiga which is sold through the Arena. The premium MPV is available in two trims and has been priced between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 11.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The car competes against the Mahindra Marazzo.