Over 18,600 Units Of Maruti Wagon R Sold In April 2021

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is currently priced from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO etc

Maruti Suzuki originally launched the Wagon R in India back in December of 1999, and tha tallboy hatchback instantly became a household favourite, thanks to its unmatched cabin space at the specific price point. The current-gen Wagon R continues to live up to its name, and the hatchback went on to become the best-selling car in the Indian market in April 2021.

Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 18,656 units of the Wagon R in the country last month, which helped it outperform the likes of other hot-selling Maruti Suzuki cars like Swift, Alto, Baleno and Dzire. It should be noted that the Japanese carmaker had sold 18,757 units of the car in March 2021, which means that sales actually came down by 0.5 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Wagon R with two different powertrains, i.e. a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine rated at 68 PS/90 Nm, as well as a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that produces 83 PS and 113 Nm. Both the engines can be had with either a 5-speed MT, or an optional automatic gearbox.

On the feature front, the hatchback gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual HVAC, all four power windows, keyless entry, electrically adjustable and retractable outside rear-view mirrors and steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls. The safety features on offer include dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a high-speed alert system and front seat belt reminders.

The Wagon R currently retails at a starting price of Rs 4.80 lakh which goes up to Rs 6.33 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The hatchback competes against the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago as well as the Datsun GO in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki has also been working on introducing a fully-electric version of the hatchback in the Indian market for quite some time now. However, Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal a launch timeline for the Wagon R EV. Nonetheless, the electric hatch could be introduced in the market by the end of this year itself.