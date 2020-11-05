Over 10,500 Units Of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sold In October 2020

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is currently priced between Rs 3.70 – 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom), and directly rivals the likes of the Renault Kwid as well as the Datsun Redi-GO in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level micro SUV S-Presso has so far received a fairly positive response from Indian buyers, and the car has continued to perform well month in, month out. Its quirky styling, the unconventional paint schemes on offer, features as well as the high ride height; all of it has seem to work well.

It has worked so well, that the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso managed to break the 10,000 barrier again in October 2020. To be precise, the Japanese carmaker sold 10,612 units of the entry-level car last month, which means that the S-Presso was one of the best-selling cars in its segment.

The S-Presso has been built on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect-K lightweight platform, and draws power from a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 67 PS of maximum power, along with 90 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT. The S-Presso can also be had with a petrol-CNG powertrain, however, the power and torque output drop down to 59 PS and 78 Nm respectively.

On the feature front, the car gets a digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, front power windows, keyless entry, steering-mounted audio controls, a 12V socket and USB charger up front, manual AC and more. The safety tech on offer with the top-end variant of the S-Presso includes dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a high-speed alert system and front seatbelt reminder.

As of now, Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Presso at a starting price of Rs 3.70 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.13 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range topping trim. The S-Presso puts up against the likes of the Renault Kwid, as well as the Datsun Redi-GO, while it also faces competition from its sibling, the Alto.