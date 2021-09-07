Over 10,000 Units Of Tata Nexon Sold In August With 93% YoY Growth

Tata Nexon is currently offered with three powertrain options in the Indian market, consisting of a petrol, a diesel, and an electric option

Tata Motors has been enjoying strong sales success in the Indian market in recent times. Last month, the brand sold a total of 28,017 passenger vehicles, and the Nexon compact SUV was the best-selling model in its line-up. In August 2021, Tata Nexon posted a sales figure of 10,006 units, which is extremely impressive!

During the same month last year, i.e., in August 2020, a total of 5,179 units of the Nexon were sold, which translates to a massive 93.20 per cent growth on a Year-on-Year basis for this year’s August. However, the SUV registered a Month-on-Month sales decline of 2.73 per cent, with 10,287 units sold in July 2021.

The biggest reason for the current popularity of Tata Nexon is perhaps its safety factor. The SUV comes with a lot of standard safety features, like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child safety locks, traction control, ESC, rollover mitigation, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill assist, etc. It was awarded a 5-star safety rating for adult occupants and a 3-star safety rating for child occupants by Global NCAP.

There are plenty of convenience features on offer as well, with the top trims offering a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), iRA connected car tech, all power windows, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), automatic climate control, cruise control, smart keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cooled glove box, electric sunroof, etc.

There are a total of three powertrain options available with the Nexon. The first is a 1.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol motor, which belts out 120 PS and 170 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel mill, with 115 PS and 260 Nm on tap. Both the engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

The last one is an electric powertrain, which consists of a 30.2 kWh battery pack connected to a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on the front axle. The peak power and torque figures are rated at 129 PS and 245 Nm, respectively.

The price of Tata Nexon currently ranges from Rs. 7.28 lakh to Rs. 11.89 lakh for the petrol version, and from Rs. 9.51 lakh to Rs. 13.23 lakh for the diesel version. The electric version (Nexon EV) is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 16.85 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).