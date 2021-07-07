Over 100 Units of Hyundai Alcazar Sold Every Day in June 2021

Hyundai India managed to sell over 3,000 units of the newly-launched Alcazar 7-seat SUV in India

Hyundai Alcazar is the newest offering from the South Korean brand in the Indian market. It is also the brand’s first attempt in the 7-seater space in the last decade. Based on the same platform as the much loved Creta, the Alcazar was highly anticipated by the Indian audience. And it has also received a warm response upon its launch.

Although, the starting price of the Alcazar is on the higher side at Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom), yet it has managed to find 3,103 buyers in the month of June this year. In May, however, Hyundai could only sell 1,360 units of the Alcazar in the Indian market. This contributes to a Month-on-Month growth of 128 per cent for the 7-seater SUV. Breaking down this figure furthermore, we can tell that Hyundai Alcazar averaged at over 100 units a day.

The Alcazar is on sale in a total of six trim options, namely Prestige, Prestige(O), Platinum, Platinum(O), Signature, and Signature(O). There are two seating layouts – 6-seater and 7-seater. The former comes with captain chairs in the middle row, whereas the latter gets a bench to seat three occupants.

In terms of dimensions, the Alcazar has the longest wheelbase in its class, and so is the case with its feature list. Onboard, you get creature comforts like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, drive modes, air purifier, steering-mounted paddle shifters, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, rear centre armrest console, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Bose sound system, 10.25-inch instrument console and more.

Powering the Alcazar is a set of two engine choices – 2.0L naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.5L turbocharged diesel. The petrol unit is tuned to produce a rated power and torque output of 159 PS and 191 Nm, respectively. The oil burner, on the other hand, develops 115 PS against 250 Nm. Both of these engines are available with two gearbox options – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

With prices starting at Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and topping out at Rs. 20.14 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alcazar takes on the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus in the Indian market. Soon, it will face the heat from the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.