Over 1 Lakh Bookings Of Mahindra Scorpio N Received Within 30 Minutes

The first 25,000 bookings of the Mahindra Scorpio N have been received in 30 seconds; the SUV is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra & Mahindra has commenced the official bookings for the Scorpio N in the domestic market starting at 11 AM and as expected, it has been tremendously well received. The first 25,000 bookings of the Mahindra Scorpio N have been received in just one minute. In total, more than one lakh bookings have been received within 30 minutes. It translates into an ex-showroom value of Rs. 18,000 crore.

The all-new SUV based on a new ladder frame chassis can be reserved at authorised Mahindra dealerships and online for a token of Rs. 21,000. The reservations have been arranged on a first-come-first-serve basis and deliveries are determined based on the variants opted by the customers. Courtesy of the ‘Booking Amendment Window’ option, the buyers who have booked get the option to evaluate their variant and choice of paint scheme and can edit their choice until midnight of August 15, 2022.

In such a case, the variant selected by August 15 will be considered the final booking without affecting the benefit of introductory pricing. It must be noted that the introductory pricing is valid only for the first 25,000 bookings and the rest of the customers will have to pay the price “prevailing at the time of delivery”. The ‘Add to cart’ feature for the Scorpio-N has been available online and at dealerships since July 5 to help the customers choose the right configuration suiting their requirements.

The deliveries will start during this festive season on September 26, 2022 while the brand has planned to roll out over 20,000 units of the new Scorpio N until December this CY. The homegrown SUV producer will prioritise the booking of the range-topping Z8L variant based on customer enquiry trends and attractive as well as flexible financial schemes have also been provided.

The Mahindra Scorpio N has been made available in five variants and is priced between Rs. 11.99 lakh and Rs. 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom) across five different variants. The six-seater variant is offered in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of Rs. 20,000 over the respective seven-seater trims.

The SUV is packed with features including an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a semi-digital cluster, an electric sunroof, six airbags, push-button start/stop and a lot more. It is equipped with a powerful 2.0L petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine with a six-speed MT and six-speed AT options with 4WD reserved for the diesel top-end trims.