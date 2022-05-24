Only Nuclear Bomb Can Destroy 2022 Scorpio-N, Quips Anand Mahindra

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to score an impressive safety rating, as hinted by Anand Mahindra on social media

Mahindra & Mahindra will finally launch the new-generation Scorpio in India next month, under the name ‘Scorpio-N’. The new model was officially revealed recently, and it looks quite bold and rugged. Teasers for the SUV have hinted that it will have a lot of premium features and equipment on offer.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is also expected to have a top-notch safety rating, as hinted by the manufacturer on social media. Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra has also hinted that the new SUV will have good occupant safety, joking on Twitter that Rohit Shetty would need a “nuclear bomb” to blow it up!

While this is an obvious exaggeration, it does hint at the new Scorpio-N being designed with occupant safety high on the priority list. In Global NCAP crash tests, Mahindra & Mahindra has achieved 5-star adult safety ratings for XUV700 and XUV300, and 4-star adult safety ratings for Thar and Marazzo. The new Scorpio-N will likely have an impressive safety rating as well.

Rohit Shetty ji, is gaadi ko udaane ke liye aap ko ek nuclear bomb ki aavashyakata hogi…🙂 #BigDaddyOfSUVs #MahindraScorpioN https://t.co/wfmVihUvoE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2022

We expect the SUV to offer up to 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, electronic stability control, 360-degree, TPMS, and more. Other than that, Mahindra Scorpio-N is also speculated to get a large touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, etc.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. The same powerplants are offered on Mahindra Thar and XUV700 in different tunes, and Scorpio-N will receive a completely different tune. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

M&M has also confirmed that a 4×4 drivetrain option will be available on the new Scorpio-N, which is great news for off-road enthusiasts. Also, the SUV will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configurations, with forward-facing seats in the third row instead of jump seats.

Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to be priced upwards of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will go on sale alongside the current-gen model. Upon launch, it will be a more rugged alternative to Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and even Mahindra XUV700.