Ola Series S VS Ather 450X – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here is our detailed comparison of the Ather 450X and the newly-launched Ola Series S electric scooter

Electricity is taking over fossil fuel but at a somewhat slow pace. With the recent introduction of numerous electric scooters in the Indian market, we now have a handful of options to pick from. This Independence Day, India’s leading cab aggregator has launched a new electric scooter in the Indian market. We are talking about the Ola Series S electric scooter.

In the Indian market, the Ather 450X is the chief rival of the Ola Series S scooter. These scooters use a different approach for the design, and the distinctions between the two do not stop here. There’s more to the tale. Therefore, we thought of coming up with a detailed comparison of the Ola Series S and Ather 450X.

1. Design & Styling

The Ola Series S scooter looks elegant. It uses a minimalistic design theme with the use of smooth lines that flow rather cohesively. It gets an LED headlamp on the upper cowl of the fairing. The apron houses super-sleek LED indicators. The front mudguard is small too, and the single-sided suspension looks futuristic.

Around the sides, the Ola Series S scooter dons clean panels. The side stand and pillion footrests sit flush to the body. The rear end gets a slim taillamp unit and a charging port. There are ten paint shades on offer.

The Ather 450X looks slender in comparison to Ola’s electric scooter. It gets a larger headlamp fixed on the front apron. Ather has intelligently designed the scooter with some exposed bits of the frame painted in contrast highlights.

Buyers can get the Ather 450X in a total of 4 colour options – White, Space Grey, Mint Green, and Series One (Black with contrast red highlights). The Ather 450X boasts a sharp design with rakish panels all around.

2, Features and equipment

The Ola Series S scooter comes equipped with loads of tech. There is a massive 7-inch touchscreen for the instrument console. It feels impressive. Owners get to experience a navigation system, OTA updates, 4G connectivity, and more. The front suspension uses a single-sided setup that is more unique than a Unicorn.

Other than the aforementioned features, it also gets a reverse mode, hill hold assist, cruise control, proximity unlock, side stand alert, tamper alert, and Bluetooth connectivity. It gets 12-inch rims that are shod with 110-section rubber from MRF.

The Ather 450X’s cockpit gets a 7-inch touch-enabled display. The connected tech aids the user with features like live location, ride stats, remote access, and vehicle tracking. A reverse mode is also on offer.

A set of 90/90 is what Ather uses for its 12-inch rims. The under-seat storage is massive too, at 22 litres, while the scooter tips the scale at 108 kilos. It is lighter than the Ola Series S.

3. Powertrain

Ola is offering the Series S in two grades – S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 gets a smaller 2.98 kWh battery pack. The range is claimed at 121 km. The S1 Pro, however, gets a larger 3.97 kWh battery, which is good for a range of 181 km. The top speeds for these trims are different as well. The S1 tops out at 90 kmph, whereas the S1 pro can go up to 115 kmph. The 8.5 kW motor makes the S1 do a 0-40 kmph run in 3.6 seconds. The S1 Pro does the same in 3 seconds flat.

Model Ola Series S1 Ola Series S1 Pro Battery Size 2.98 kWh 3.97 kWh Range 121 km 181 km Max Power 8.5 kW 8.5 kW Max Torque 58 Nm 58 Nm

The Ather 450X is sold with a 6 kW motor, sourcing juice from a 2.9 kWh battery pack. The setup can dart the electric scooter to clock a top whack of 80 kmph and outs a 0-40 kmph timing of 3.3 seconds. The range is comparatively lesser than the Ola Series S1 at 85 km only.

Ather 450X Battery size 2.9 kWh Range 85 km Max power 6 kW Max torque 26 Nm

4. Price

Ola Series S1 is priced at Rs. 99,999, excluding taxes. However, these prices drop down significantly according to the EV benefits offered by state governments. The S1 Pro has a higher retailing price of Rs. 1,29,999, ex-showroom. The Ather 450 X turns out to be the expensive offering than the Ola Series S scooter with a starting price of 1.32 Lakh.