Ola S1 & S1 Pro Production Commences; Test Rides From November 10

Ola Electric will commence test rides from November 10 before asking final deposit from the pre-booked customers

Ola Electric has announced on its social media handles that the production of the S1 and S1 Pro has commenced at its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. The test rides will also begin on November 10, 2021, and a recent video shared by Ola Electric’s Chief Executive Officer, Bhavish Aggarwal noted, “The women at our Futurefactory are ramping up production fast!”

It has been said that to cater to the requirements of the customers, Ola Electric has ramped up production. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.30 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). Recently, Ola Electric raised $200 million at over $5 billion valuation, and the bookings are soaring in numbers despite it not having hit the public roads on sale.

It is no secret that Ola Electric has played its marketing strategy quite well so far. The bookings are taken for an initial token of Rs. 499 and the EV startup garnered more than Rs. 1,100 crore worth reservations in just two days since the bookings opened. The S1 has a claimed range of 121 km with 90 kmph top speed while the S1 Pro has a range of 181 km and 115 kmph top speed.

The electrified scooter can do zero to 40 kmph in just four seconds and 0-60 kmph in five seconds. It boasts ride modes such as Normal, Sport and Hyper and utilised a 3.92 kWh battery pack capable of delivering 8.5 kW peak power. Using a 750 kW charger, the S1 can be replenished to full charge in six hours. As many as ten colour schemes are offered – Marshmellow, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey, Millenial Pink and Midnight Blue.

Some of the highlights are spacious under storage capacity for two open face helmets, custom widgets on the dashboard, cruise control, reverse mode, hill hold function, a seven-inch touchscreen with 3 GB ram and Octacore processor, sound modes, built-in speakers, turn-by-turn navigation system, voice commands, live vehicle location tracking, and so on.

The Ola Electric duo has an identical styling to the Etergo AppScooter with the presence of a twin-pod LED headlight cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sleek LED turn signals and LED tail lamp, rear charging port and black alloy wheels.