Ola Electric Scooter Official Images Out; Launch Likely In H2 2021

Ola Electric Scooter is based on Etergo AppScooter and it will be built in Tamil Nadu; expected to be priced less than Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ola Electric has released official images of its first electric scooter for the Indian market and it will be manufactured at the 500-acre production facility in Tamil Nadu. The brand aims to establish the world’s largest electric two-wheeler facility in the southern state in the Krishnagiri district and will roll out two million units per year catering to the domestic needs as well as in Asia, Europe and South America.

The plant will have a total capacity of around 10 million units by 2022 with the first phase having two million annual capacity by June this year. At its full capacity flow, Ola estimates rolling out one scooter every couple of seconds. Ola accelerated its efforts to enter the zero-emission space after buying the Dutch-based Etergo BV mid last year and its first scooter will be based on the Etergo AppScooter.

The company has already been spotted testing its own version of the AppScooter and the first set of official images point the finger at the obvious similarities between them. It has a clean profile with a futuristic approach to body panels and up front the twin headlamps and lowly positioned turn signals can be seen. Elsewhere, you could find black alloy wheels, eccentric curved front loading space, wraparound LED tail lamps, black grab rails, etc.

The underpinnings will be similar to the Etergo AppScooter and it will more likely have swappable high energy density batteries delivering a maximum range of around 240 km. It could accelerate from zero to 45 kmph in just 3.9 seconds. The Ola electric scooter is expected to have a TFT instrument cluster enabling 4G support, Bluetooth, WiFi, navigation, OTR updates, Find My Scooter and so on.

The launch of the Ola electric scooter could happen in the second half of this year and it could be priced highly aggressively to lure in customers. The timing could not be more right as the regular commuting community is looking for a radical shift to battery-powered mobility due to the incomprehensible increase in fuel prices.

As for suspension, it could be equipped with telescopic single shock headstock and horizontally mounted shock absorber with progressive geometry while hydraulic 200 mm front disc and 180 mm rear disc brakes

could be utilised as well.