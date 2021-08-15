Ola Electric Scooter India Launch Today, Expected Price Rs. 85,000

Ola Electric scooter is expected to have a riding range of 150 km on a single charge and it could be priced just under Rs. 90,000

Ola Electric’s marketing exercise has been nothing short of impressive so far and some bold claims definitely have people hooked. In just 24 hours, the brand claimed to have received one lakh pre-bookings and it acts as a testament to its good initial impressions among EV seekers. It will be interesting to see how the brand’s rather unconventional strategies will play out in a highly competitive industry.

Endorsements like doorstep delivery and the world’s largest electric vehicle plant do spring up a lot of question marks and we hope to get the puzzles fixed at the launch today as the company’s first product is gracing us digitally. To make matters more compelling, it is expected to carry aggressive pricing and will compete against Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ather 450X.

Could be dubbed the S1 Scooter, it is based on the Etergo Appscooter and will be offered in as many as 10 colour schemes but no technical details are out yet. An endorsement featuring Ola Electric’s co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that it will have a large under-storage capacity good enough to accommodate two open face helmets.

Ola will host the global premiere of the zero-emission scooter at 2:00 pm today and it is said to run on a powerful electric motor working in tandem with a Li-ion battery pack. Some of the bold claims made thus far are class-leading speed, unprecedented range, advanced technology at an aggressive price and so on alongside offering ‘keyless experience’.

This goes on to show that it will be available with app-based functionalities and a fast charger is also in the rumour mill, which could get the Ola Electric S1 Scooter up to 50 per cent charge in just 18 minutes. Presumably, it will come at a premium over the standard charger. It is speculated to have a claimed riding range of 150 km on a single charge.

As for the design, the eco-friendly scooter features a dual-pod LED headlamp cluster with a LED ring and the sharp LED turn signals mounted on the apron could also be seen through teasers. It also comes with a sleek LED tail lamp, external charging port at the rear, body-coloured fender, black alloy wheels, split-type grab rail, curvy body panels and so on.