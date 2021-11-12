Ola Electric Planning To Launch A Motorcycle & More Affordable Scooter

Ola Electric will be adding two new models to its range soon, including a low-cost e-scooter and a brand-new e-motorcycle

Ola Electric entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market in August this year, with the launch of the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters. The first batch was completely sold out within days after bookings commenced, and deliveries are set to begin very soon. Now, a report has emerged online stating that the manufacturer is planning to expand its lineup in India.

To increase accessibility to the masses, Ola will be introducing a more affordable e-scooter in India. The S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,29,999 (before subsidies), respectively, which is quite expensive for a huge chunk of the buying population. With a lower price tag, Ola will be able to lure in a much larger audience.

Ola’s more affordable electric scooter will likely miss out on a lot of features that are offered on the S1/S1 Pro. It will likely get a less sophisticated instrument console (perhaps without the touchscreen and smartphone connectivity), no cruise control, no voice commands, etc. It would probably get a smaller battery pack as well, along with a smaller electric motor.

However, the maximum range should be upwards of 100 km on a single charge, thus ensuring that it would still be a great urban commuter. We’re not sure if the new e-scooter will have the same design as the S1 and S1 Pro, or if it would be a brand-new model. In the latter case, we expect the overall design philosophy to be the same as the existing Ola Electric scooters, thus maintaining a “family look”.

Ola is also planning to launch an electric motorcycle in India. Details about it are a complete mystery though, but it will likely have a large battery pack with decent performance and range, just like the S1 and S1 Pro. As for styling, Ola might stick with the retro-inspired minimalist look, along the same lines as its scooters.

There is no word on when Ola Electric is planning to introduce these two new models. However, considering the massive demand it already has for the S1 and S1 Pro, the manufacturer will likely be heavily focused on the existing models, so new model launches will likely happen way later.