Ola Confirms New Launch On Oct 22; Sub Rs. 80K Scooter Coming

Ola will likely launch a new electric scooter for under Rs. 80,000 in a couple of days and it will target good volume sales with it

Ola Electric has confirmed that it will be hosting a launch event on October 22, 2022 at 2 pm as new unveils and a brand new product will take the centre stage. The EV startup currently offers attractive discounts for the S1 Pro including a flat discount of Rs. 10,000 with zero processing fee, low interest rate and Rs. 1,500 off on extended warranty to lure in customers during this festive season.

Besides the discounts, Ola introduced the more affordable S1 recently and resultantly, the brand posted over 9,600 unit sales last month by beating Okinawa, Hero Electric, Ampere, Ather Energy, TVS and Bajaj. As part of its strategy to increase volume sales, Ola will likely launch a new version of its S1 series in a couple of days.

The upcoming Ola scooter will be more affordable than the S1 as it could be priced under Rs. 80,000. This will help in Ola positioning its entry-level scooter below most of the dedicated petrol powered scooters. We can expect the existing minimalistic design language to be carried over with some exceptions pertaining to cost cutting.

The features list is expected to comprise a seven-inch instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, cruise control and reverse mode and new colour schemes could be made available as well. As for the performance, it will more likely have a smaller battery pack enabling higher ride range.

The Ola S1 is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack capable of a claimed range of 141 km while the top-spec S1 Pro can do 181 km on a single charge courtesy of its larger 3.97 kWh battery. The more affordable scooter could be tuned for better economy and it could operate via Ola’s MoveOS platform. It will be interesting to see what it really brings to the table.

The top speed could be lower than the S1 and S1 Pro to further improve the range capabilities but no official confirmation has been made yet. It could use the same electric motor as its bigger siblings.