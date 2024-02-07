Official – 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 Launched From Rs. 1.18 Lakh

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160 are equipped with a new LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity in India

Following the debut of the 2024 Pulsar N150 and N160, Bajaj Auto has officially announced the launch price of both the motorcycles and they are available in a total of four variants. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 is priced between Rs. 1.18 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 1.24 lakh while the updated Pulsar N160 costs Rs. 1.31 lakh for the base variant (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The top-spec model is Rs. 2,000 costlier. The prices of the entry-level variants of each motorcycle (Rs. 1.18 lakh for the 2024 Pulsar N150 and Rs. 1.31 lakh for the 2024 Pulsar N160) remain the same as they do not get the one significant addition that is part of the 2024 MY update. They continue with the semi-digital instrument console.

Moving up the ladder, the Pulsar N150 gains a new LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity on a Pulsar motorcycle for the first time. The digital display enables users to seamlessly connect their smartphones through the proprietary Bajaj Ride Connect app. This integration allows for convenient management of incoming calls and notification alerts.

Moreover, the new dashboard provides additional functionalities including real-time fuel efficiency monitoring, average mileage display, and distance-to-empty indication. The updated N150 also features a rear disc brake but no dual-channel ABS system has been made available with the motorcycle as it continues to be a single-channel unit.

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 can be bought with a dual-channel ABS system though. The Bajaj Pulsar N150 derives power from a 149.68 cc, single-cylinder, E20 fuel-compatible engine that pushes out 15.68 bhp maximum power at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque of 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.

The N160, on the other hand, uses a 164.82 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine kicking out 15.7 bhp of maximum power and 14.65 Nm of torque. The motor is linked with a five-speed gearbox. It rivals TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer and the Hero Xtreme 160R in India. Both motorcycles are equipped with conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.