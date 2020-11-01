October 2020 Car Sales – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, MG

Car sales endured a health YoY increase of 18 per cent in October 2020 while the MoM volume rise stood at 14 per cent

The Indian automotive industry is on a recovery phase over the last three phase as conditions are definitely improving with the volume sales going up on consistent basis. In October 2020, the car brands welcomed the festive season rush by offering discounts, special editions and attractive trim levels to gain advantage over each other.

Overall, the domestic sales tally stood at 3,33,759 units in October 2020 as against 2,84,048 units during the same period last year with an appreciable Year-on-Year sales growth of 18 per cent. Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the way with 1,63,600 units as against 1,39,121 units with 18 per cent sales increase.

Compared to the previous month of September 2020, the cumulative car sales saw a rise of 14 per cent. As for Maruti Suzuki, the contribution of the mass market models along with the UV range comprising of Vitara Brezza, S-Presso and Ertiga play a big part in its success. Hyundai finished second with 56,600 units as against 50,010 in October 2019.

Car Brands (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki (18%) 1,63,600 1,39,121 2. Hyundai (13%) 56,600 50,010 3. Tata (79%) 23,600 13,169 4. Kia (64%) 21,021 12,854 5. Mahindra (4%) 18,600 17,923 6. Toyota (4%) 12,373 11,866 7. Renault (-4%) 11,005 11,516 8. Honda (8%) 10,836 10,010 9. Ford (1%) 7,084 7,017 10. MG (6%) 3,750 3,536 11. Volkswagen (-36%) 2,054 3,213 12. Skoda (3%) 1,421 1,378 13. Nissan (-38%) 983 1,581 14. FCA (-3%) 832 854 Total (18%) 3,33,759 2,84,048

The South Korean auto major endured 13 per cent YoY growth and its volumes are expected to increase further as the new generation i20’s launch is just around the corner. Tata Motors impressed again after posting two consecutive months of three digit YoY sales growth. The homegrown manufacturer finished third last month with the highest YoY jump of them all.

It garnered 23,600 units last month as against 13,169 units during the same period in 2019 with 79 per cent sales increase. Kia Motors finished fourth with 21,021 units on the back of the good reception for the Sonet compact SUV. The Sonet and Seltos are setting new standards in their respective segments and their impact gets reflected on the sales charts.

It posted 64 per cent YoY growth as 21,021 units were registered against 12,854 units in October 2019. Mahindra & Mahindra ended up fifth with 18,600 units as against 17,923 units with 4 per cent volume increase. On October 2, Mahindra introduced the second generation Thar and its bookings have crossed 15,000 units already.

The company appears to be working on launching the next generation XUV500 and Scorpio in the first half of next year as well to further strengthen its domestic portfolio. Toyota ended up sixth by beating Renault, Honda, Ford, MG, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan and FCA.