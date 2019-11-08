October 2019 MPVs Sales Analysis – Ertiga, Triber, Innova, XL6, Marazzo

The latest entrants in the MPV segment, Renault Triber and Maruti Suzuki XL6, have performed well in October 2019

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Ertiga as its top-selling MPV for several years. The second generation Ertiga went on sale in late 2018 with complete exterior and interior makeover, making it more premium than before at almost the same price range. It has been well-received among domestic buyers since its debut.

The Ertiga managed to register a total of 7,197 units in October 2019 as against 1,387 units during the same month last year with YoY sales increase of more than 400%. The recently launched Triber modular vehicle was positioned second as it contributed to nearly half of the French brand’s total sales last month with 5,240 units and played the major role in 63% YoY sales jump.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Innova Crysta as its highly reliable vehicle for gathering good sales volumes every month. In October 2019, the Japanese manufacturer retailed 5,062 units of the premium MPV as against 6,700 units during the corresponding month last year with YoY decline of 24%.

MPVs October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 7,197 1,387 Renault Triber 5,240 – Toyota Innova Crysta 5,062 6,700 Maruti Suzuki XL6 4,328 – Mahindra Marazzo 1,044 3,810 Honda BR-V 284 468 Tata Hexa 229 745 Datsun GO+ 189 840

The XL6 entered the market as a result of Maruti Suzuki wanting to explore more out of the existing models and to expand its Nexa portfolio. Sold only through Nexa outlets, the XL6 differentiates itself from the regular Ertiga with a redesigned front fascia and is powered by the BSVI compliant 1.5-litre K15B SHVS petrol engine. It ended up fourth behind Innova Crysta with a tally of 4,328 units.

The Marazzo has widely been reported to spawn a Ford premium MPV in the near future and it recorded 1,044 units in October 2019 as against 3,810 units during the same month in 2018 with 73% sales de-growth on YoY basis. The Marazzo slots in between the Ertiga and Innova Crysta in pricing and the same space could be targetted by Toyota-Suzuki with their jointly developed MPVs.

Honda’s BR-V is seeing constant drop in sales over the last couple of years and October 2019 could not do much in its prospects either as only 284 units were sold against 468 units during October 2018 with YoY drop of 39%.

The Hexa, despite being a promising product, could not reflect its potential on sales terms as only 229 units were retailed while the Datsun Go+ slotted in tenth with 189 units.

Data Source: Autopunditz