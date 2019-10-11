October 2019 Discounts On Sedans – City, Ciaz, Verna, Vento, Yaris

Sedans like Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are being sold with hefty discount offers this month

Not just the sub-four-metre sedan segment but also the C-sedan space is also affected by a huge amount due to the ongoing sales crisis prevailing in the Indian auto sector. The C-segment for sedans has particularly been impacted by the increase in popularity of the mid-size SUVs that offer more practicality and equipment.

Moreover, the latest entrant into the Indian market, MG and Kia, have made their presence felt with respective mid-size SUVs of their own. Despite big YoY drop, Honda Cars India retained top positioned in the segment courtesy of the City in September 2019 and to increase sales further it is offering big discounts across the trim levels.

The City can be had this month with Rs. 32,000 cash discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus taking the total up to Rs. 62,000. The next-generation City currently being tested will go on sale next year with a full-hybrid system waiting to be added to the lineup in 2021. One of City’s key rivals, the Hyundai Verna comes with up to Rs. 60,000 discounts.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Discount Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol (Sigma / Delta) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 Rs. 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Rs. 25,000 + RS. 10,000 + 5 Year warranty Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Verna Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Rs. 30,000 Volkswagen Vento Comfortline Special Price Of Rs. 9.99 Lakh Ex-showroom After Discount Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus DSG Automatic Up To Rs. 1,15,00 + Rs. 10,000 (For Existing Customers Only) Rs. 20,000 Honda City Rs. 32,000 Rs. 30,000 Toyota Yaris Up to Rs. 1 lakh discount on select models

It is dissected into Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus. The Sigma and Delta variants of the Ciaz petrol is sold with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus taking the total up to Rs. 65,000.

The 1.5-litre diesel variant of the Ciaz gains five-year warranty, Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus. On select model variants, Toyota appears to be offering up to Rs. 1 lakh discount on Yaris. Volkswagen’s Vento Comfortline is now retailed at a price of Rs. 9.99 lakh when all discounts are considered (ex-showroom).

The Highline Plus DSG automatic version of the Vento comes with up to Rs. 1.15 lakh cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. Apart from these offers, Volkswagen also provides five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance on all diesel models and for existing customers, loyalty benefits of Rs. 10,000 is also available.