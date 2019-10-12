Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Ameo are sold with huge discount offers in October 2019

The sub-four-metre sedan segment could not shy away from the big sales slump the automotive industry has been facing over the last year or so. Even the Maruti Suzuki Dzire that leads the space for far too long could not maintain its earlier monthly average of more than 20,000 units.

Thus, to get revive volumes in the segment, carmakers have come up with attractive discounts during this festive season. One of the other primary reasons is to sell the BSIV models as early as possible before the more stringent BSVI regulations coming into effect from April 2020 and thus avoiding pile-up of inventories.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is offering the Dzire with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and warranty period of five years taking the total up to Rs. 60,000 in the diesel variants. The petrol-spec Dzire gets Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Discount Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 + 5 Year Warranty Rs. 20,000 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 Volkswagen Ameo Up To Rs. 1,17,000 Rs. 20,000 Ford Aspire Rs. 15,000 + 7.99% Interest Rate RS. 15,000 Hyundai Xcent Rs. 60,000 + Rs. 5,000 RS. 30,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 12,000 Rs. 25,000 Honda Amaze 5 Year Warranty Rs. 30,000

This sums up to Rs. 65,000. Honda Cars India’s Amaze is the second best-selling model in the segment and it gets Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and warranty for five years. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to launch the next-gen Xcent sometime next year and the current model is retailed with Rs. 60,000 cash discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus.

Adding up with the corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, the Xcent’s total discount goes up to Rs. 95,000. Tata Motors’ Tigor comes with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 12,000 corporate bonus. Ford’s Aspire is sold with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and 7.99 per cent interest rate.

Volkswagen’s Ameo is another sedan that can be had with lucrative discounts in October 2019. The German manufacturer sells it with up to Rs. 1.17 lakh cash and cash discounts while there is an additional bonus of Rs. 20,000 if you are planning for exchange.