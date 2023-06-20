OBD2-Compliant 2023 Honda Shine 125 Launched At Rs. 79,800

2023 Honda Shine 125 is available in Drum and Disc variants; gets OBD2 compliant engine and 10 years optional warranty

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today launched the OBD2-compliant Shine 125 with a starting price of Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom Delhi). It has been made available in a total of two variants namely Drum and Disc. The latter is priced Rs. 4,000 more than the Drum version. The commuter motorcycle is sold in five colour schemes.

They are Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic and Decent Blue Metallic. The launch of the 2023 Honda Shine 125 follows that of the OBD2-spec Dio and Unicorn while the Shine 100 made its market debut a few months ago. Speaking of the new launch, Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said,

“Leading the 125cc motorcycle segment, the success of brand Shine is a testimony to the love and trust of our customers. As we launch the 2023 Shine 125, I am confident, it will create a new benchmark in its segment and further strengthen our position.”

The 2023 Honda Shine 125 is equipped with a 125 cc Fi engine that now complies with OBD2 regulations. It boasts Honda’s ACG starter and friction reduction techniques and is paired with a five-speed transmission. The equipment list comprises two-way functioning engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch, DC headlamp, five-step adjustable rear suspension and seal chain.

It also gets a Combi-Brake System (CBS) with an equalizer. The updated Honda Shine 125 has a ground clearance of 162 mm while the wheelbase stands at 1,285 mm and the seat has a length of 651 mm. The external fuel pump is fitted outside the fuel tank for reduced maintenance time.

It runs on tubeless tyres and is adorned with a chrome garnished front visor, chrome stroke on the side covers, attractive body graphics, chrome muffler cover, a simple meter console, black finished alloy wheels, etc. One of the key highlights of the 2023 Honda Shine 125 is its 10-year warranty package that included a standard warranty for 3 years and an extended option for 7 years.