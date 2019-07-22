Now You Can Buy Skoda Rapid At Just Rs. 6.99 Lakh

Skoda Rapid Rider special edition features visual and interior updates and is sold only with 1.6-litre petrol engine

Skoda’s India division launched a new special edition of the Rapid sedan last week. Dubbed the Rapid Rider, it is priced at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) – making it the cheapest variant of the sedan by over Rs. 1.30 lakh compared to the closest Active 1.6 MPI petrol version.

This effectively makes the Rapid the least expensive model in its class compared to its main rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Toyota Yaris. The Rapid Rider can be booked in all authorised showrooms of Skoda present across India. It is available in two colour choices namely Carbon Steel and Candy White.

The Skoda Rapid Rider is said to offer an emotive design with “exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features” at affordable pricing. To differentiate itself from the standard model, the Czech Republican manufacturer has added a number of visual changes. It includes updates to the front, side and rear profiles of the sedan.

The exterior features blackened elements on the front grille with horizontal black slats, lower grille finished in black colour, side foils done up in black, glossy black decor on boot lip garnish and B-pillar. Stepping inside the cabin, you will be treated with a new two-tone ebony sand interior alongside ivory slate upholstery.

Additionally, the scuff plates with ‘Rapid’ inscription render sporty styling quotient. As standard, there are a handful of safety features being sold including ABS, dual airbags, height-adjustable three-point front seatbelts, reverse parking sensors, anti-glare rearview mirror, engine immobilizer, rear windscreen defogger and so on.

It is powered by the regular 1.6-litre MPI four-cylinder 16V DOHC petrol engine producing 105 PS and 153 Nm and is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. It helps in returning ARAI-certified fuel economy of 15.41 kmpl. The Skoda Rapid range gets Shield Plus package and flexible warranty schemes.