Honda has launched a new plan called ‘Anytime Warranty’, which owners can opt for even after their standard or extended warranty has expired

Honda Cars India Ltd has come up with a new warranty plan called ‘Anytime Warranty’, which can be bought when the standard or extended warranty of your Honda car has expired, irrespective of the fact if you own an old model. The standard warranty offered by Honda covers your car for three years/unlimited km, along with an extendable 5-year coverage.

The entire current Honda lineup including City, Amaze, Civic, Jazz, WR-V, BR-V, CR-V, Accord Hybrid, is covered under this scheme. Even if you own a car that has been discontinued by the brand in India, like the Mobilio or Brio, you can still sign up for the Anytime Warranty program. The only thing to be kept in mind is that your car should not be older than 10 years, and should have not been driven over 1,20,000 km.

The ‘Anytime Warranty’ pack can be purchased on a yearly basis and will cover your car for 1 year, or 20,000 km. If your car has been serviced and maintained at an authorised Honda service centre with proper records, the price for this scheme will be cheaper. However, if there is a break in the service record, the Anytime Warranty scheme will comparatively cost you more.

The warranty covers any defective parts and the dealer will repair or replace the same. The Anytime Warranty can be availed at any authorised Honda dealership and makes maintaining your Honda car a hassle-free experience. The scheme is also transferable, so you can go ahead and sell your car, and the warranty will be transferred to the next buyer.

Honda also recently updated its City with a BS6-compliant petrol engine. Honda earlier retailed the base variant of the car at a starting price of Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom), which has now gone up to Rs 10.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top petrol variant earlier cost Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom), and now is being offered at Rs 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom). It should be noted that the diesel version of the sedan is yet to be made compliant with the latest emission norms.