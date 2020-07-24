Now Get Home A New Maruti Swift By Paying Just Rs. 711 Per Day

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country, and rivals the Ford Figo, Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

In order to ease the car buying process, Maruti Suzuki recently introduced a car subscription program that allows new car buyers to pay a monthly cost to buy a brand new car, without having to go through the trouble of paying the down payment, insurance cost, or even the maintenance charges incurred during the ownership period.

A range of Maruti Suzuki Arena cars, as well as Nexa cars are eligible for subscription, including the Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Baleno and Ciaz. The Swift, being the most affordable of this lot, is being offered at the lowest monthly subscription fee of just Rs 21,344 (inclusive of all taxes). If you book the Maruti Suzuki Swift for a tenure of 48 months right now, it would cost you as low as Rs 711 per day.

Do note that the new subscription service is only available in Gurgaon and Bangalore as of now, and these are the prices for the former city. For now, Maruti Suzuki is offering only two trims of the Swift for subscription, i.e. VXi MT and ZXi MT. The aforementioned price is for the VXi trim, while the ZXi variant can be yours for Rs 22,861 (inclusive of all taxes) per month.

One can choose to subscribe to a vehicle for a minimum tenure of 24 months and a maximum of 48 months, and the monthly fee that you end up paying depends on that. The monthly payment does not include the costs of using the vehicle, but as mentioned earlier, maintenance and insurance costs are covered. To further sweeten the deal, Maruti Suzuki offers 24×7 roadside assistance with the subscribed vehicles.

The Swift is currently offered with a sole 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that pumps out 83 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 5-speed AMT.

For those of you who do not wish to subscribe, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom). The car rivals the likes of the Ford Figo, Tata Tiago as well as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios in India.