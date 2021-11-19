November 2021 Waiting Period For XUV700, Punch, Creta, And Sonet

Here, we discuss the waiting period of four extremely popular cars – Mahindra XUV700, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Sonet

The Indian automobile industry is navigating through a sales slump these days. Due to the global semiconductor ship shortage, many automakers have been forced to make production cuts, which has reduced their monthly wholesale figures. However, plenty of cars are in high demand, due to which they now have a long waiting time till delivery. Let’s take a look at a few in-demand cars with high waiting periods.

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India in September this year, and the manufacturer has already garnered over 70,000 bookings for the SUV. There is no official waiting period on the XUV700, but dealerships are now stating a wait of up to one year for delivery! Customers will receive an official email informing them of the delivery date of their vehicle.

Tata Punch was also launched just recently in the Indian market, in October, and it has been enjoying a strong sales success. Tata Motors has officially announced the estimated waiting period for the micro-SUV, which ranges from 6 weeks to 36 weeks. The highest wait is for the base ‘Pure’ trim, and the lowest is for the top ‘Creative’ trim.

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular midsize SUVs on sale in India. The manufacturer had stated earlier this year that the demand for the Creta was three times higher than the production capacity. Now, with the semiconductor chip shortage, production is further limited. The waiting period for the Creta goes up to 9 months!

Kia Sonet is one of the best options to consider in the sub-4-metre SUV segment, as it offers multiple engine options and a plethora of features, all at extremely aggressive prices. Currently, the waiting period for it varies from four months to nine months, with the 1.0L turbo-petrol DCT variants demanding the longest wait.

Model Waiting period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 1 year Tata Punch 1.5 months to 8 months Hyundai Creta Up to 9 months Kia Sonet 4 months to 9 months

The global semiconductor chip shortage likely won’t end anytime soon, as per industry experts. This will pose a major problem to carmakers, most of which are struggling to keep production running at a stable pace. This could lead to a further rise in the waiting periods of cars.