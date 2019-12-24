November 2019 Bajaj Pulsar Sales Analysis -125cc To 220cc

Bajaj Pulsar 125 has eaten into the volumes of its bigger Pulsar 150 as 20,193 units were sold in November 2019

Bajaj Auto registered a total of 1,76,37 units in the month of November 2019 with Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 14.1 per cent as 2,05,259 units were retailed during the same month last year. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer ended up in the fourth position ahead of Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Piaggio.

The company did gain a slight market share and it stood at 12.50 per cent. As has been the case, the Pulsar range played a major role in the cumulative volume numbers as it accounted for the major chunk compared to other motorcycles in the domestic lineup. The Pulsar 150 was the most sold in the Pulsar series.

In November 2019, the Pulsar 150 posted a total of 33,933 units as against 53,524 units during the same month last year with YoY de-growth of 37 per cent. The drop in YoY sales was mainly due to the arrival of the more affordable Pulsar 125. With its popularity increasing, the Pulsar 125 has definitely eaten into the sales figures of its bigger sibling.

Model November 2019 Sales 1. Bajaj Pulsar 125 20,193 2. Bajaj Pulsar 150 33,933 3. Bajaj Pulsar 180, NS 200 8,497 4. Bajaj Pulsar 220 5,645

The Pulsar 125 was responsible for registering 20,193 units last month. The Pulsar NS 200 and the regular 180 had combined to clock 8,497 units in November 2019 as against 9,122 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with Year-on-Year volume decline of 7 per cent. The Pulsar 220, on the other hand, continued to post good numbers as 5,645 units were retailed.

The 2020 range of Bajaj Pulsars are expected to go on sale in the early stages of next year and the engines that are not already fuel injected will receive the technology to meet the stringent BSVI emission standards. This could result in a minor drop in power and torque outputs as well.

It is worth noting that TVS’ Apache RTR 200 4V and 160 4V have already gained BSVI compliance. Bajaj’s re-entry into the scooter space is signified by the return of the Chetak brand and the electric model will make showroom debut next month and the deliveries are said to commence by the end of January 2020.