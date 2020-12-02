Nov 2020 Auto Sales – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, MG, Ford, Toyota, Skoda

Maruti Suzuki led the way from Hyundai, Tata, Kia and Mahindra as most of them posted positive domestic YoY sales growth

Maruti Suzuki registered a cumulative domestic total of 1,35,775 units in November 2020 as against 1,39,133 units during the same period last year with 2.4 per cent YoY de-growth. The largest carmaker in the country finished ahead of Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Renault and Honda with 17 per cent Month-on-Month de-growth and a total market share of 47.4 per cent.

The South Korean auto major recorded its highest November monthly sales ever last time out with a total of 48,000 units as against 44,600 units during the corresponding period last year with 9 per cent volume growth. However, the MoM volume decline stood at 14 per cent as Hyundai garnered 17 per cent market share. Tata Motors finished third with another strong showing from the homegrown manufacturer.

It recorded 21,600 unit sales as against just 10,400 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 108 per cent volume growth. It must be noted that Tata posted three digit sales growth in recent months quite a few times as the domestic range comprising of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier are performing well. Kia came home fourth with 21,022 units as against 14,005 units with a massive 50 per cent sales growth.

Car Brands (YoY) Sales In November 2020 Sales In November 2019 1. Maruti Suzuki (-2.4%) 1,35,775 1,39,133 2. Hyundai (9%) 48,800 44,600 3. Tata (108%) 21,600 10,400 4. Kia (50%) 21,022 14,005 5. Mahindra (28%) 18,212 14,240 6. Renault (-6%) 10,181 10,882 7. Honda (55%) 9,990 6,459 8. Toyota (2%) 8,500 8,312 9. MG (29%) 4,163 3,239 10. Ford (-26%) 3,991 5,392 11. Volkswagen (-52%) 1,412 2,937 12. Skoda (-17%) 1,056 1,266 13. Nissan (-30%) 1,017 1,455 14. Fiat (11%) 709 832

The Hyundai subsidiary posted MoM flat growth and held on to a market share of 7.3 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra registered a total of 18,212 units in November 2020 as against 14,240 units during the corresponding period last year with an appreciable Year-on-Year volume increase of 28 per cent while the MoM de-growth stood at only 1 per cent compared to October 2020.

Renault recorded a total of 10,181 units last month as against 10,882 units in November 2019 with 6 per cent negative sales growth while the MoM drop stood at 7 per cent. Honda posted close to 10,000 units as against 6,459 units with 55 per cent sales increase and on MoM basis, 8 per cent decline was seen.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor finished in eighth position with around 8,500 unit sales as against 8,312 units in November 2019 with 31 per cent drop. MG, Ford, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan and Fiat rounded out the two-wheeler charts and the whole passenger car industry is expected to wrap up the calendar year on a high with good sales numbers in December.