Nissan’s Hyundai Creta Rival Launching In 2025 – All Key Details

The five-seater Nissan midsize SUV will be introduced in India, based on the CMF-B platform, next year along with the new Duster

Renault and Nissan announced their product roadmap for the domestic market a couple of days ago as four new SUVs have been confirmed and two of which are entering showrooms next year. Each brand will introduce a midsize SUV to go up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, etc.

The five-seater duo will spawn seven-seater iterations as well to compete with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra Scorpio N and Mahindra XUV700. While much has been said of the upcoming new generation India-spec Duster, here we have delved deep into what Nissan has in store.

While it remains uncertain whether the Nissan counterpart, based on the Duster platform, will adopt the Terrano name or not, both models have been teased, providing us with a glimpse of what to anticipate. The 2025 Nissan midsize SUV will sit on the modular CMF-B architecture with high local content and it will follow the latest design philosophy adopted by the brand in the international markets.

The teaser showcases a modern aesthetic, featuring inverted L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights that are seamlessly integrated via a connected horizontal light bar. The grille section has twin chrome lines housing the signature Nissan badge and below which a busy bumper with a wide lower air intake and possibly a silver skid plate can be seen.

The bonnet appears to have muscular lines and creases and the C-shaped bumper housing looks to have metallic accents. The teaser also indicates the presence of pronounced wheel arches and U-shaped alloy wheel design (17- or 18-inches). Renault has already been caught testing the seven-seater Duster abroad ahead of its likely launch later this year or in 2025.

It could influence the forthcoming three-row Nissan SUV as well. In Europe, the third-gen Duster is sold with a 1.0L turbo petrol, a 1.2L petrol with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 1.6L hybrid petrol engine utilising two electric motors. The powertrain details for India are yet to be announced and Nissan could offer both manual and automatic transmission choices.

The features list will likely comprise a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a fully digital instrument console, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, Type-C charging ports, wireless charger, automatic climate control, sunroof, six airbags, ADAS, etc.