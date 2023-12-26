Nissan To Likely Launch 2 New SUVs In 2024 In India

Nissan is expected to launch the facelifted Magnite and X-Trail seven-seater SUV in India in the 2024 calendar year

Nissan appears to be working on bringing five all-new cars to the domestic market over the next two to three years. A presentation indicates that a new midsize SUV, a seven-seater midsize SUV, a budget friendly MPV and an entry-level electric vehicle based on the CMF-A platform are under development. However, the updated version of the Magnite will likely be the first to arrive.

Renault-Nissan alliance has plans to invest a huge sum of money to introduce new products and the upcoming midsize SUV will be based on the recently unveiled new-gen Dacia Duster. In addition, the seven-seater SUV will be derived from the Duster while taking design inspiration from the Bigster concept. The EV is expected to be based on the Kwid EV sold abroad.

The compact MPV is believed to follow the badge engineering route and it will more likely be based on the Renault Triber. Nissan showcased three global SUVs at an event in New Delhi in late 2022 as the Qashqai, Juke and X-Trail greeted the gathering with an intention to enter the market in the future. The X-Trail looks to be on its way to the market next year as it has been repeatedly caught testing.

1. Nissan X-Trail:

The Nissan X-Trail could be brought into the country via CKD route next year but no official confirmation has been made yet. It is underpinned by the CMF-C platform shared with the Mitsubishi Outlander and features an innovative self-charging hybrid system that integrates a 1.5L VC-Turbo three-pot petrol engine with a variable compression ratio and works in tandem with the second-gen e-Power system.

The X-Trail is sold in the global markets with a 2.4L four-cylinder NA petrol engine and the hybrid variant features an all-wheel drive layout. It will compete against VW Tiguan and Skoda Kodiaq, and could be offered only in its seven-seater configuration in India.

2. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

The Magnite sub-four-metre SUV is the only product currently on sale from Nissan. It is one of the VFM offerings in its segment and is expected to get cosmetic revisions and interior updates to extend the lifespan of the existing generation. However, no mechanical changes are likely as the existing 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine may continue in its NA and turbo guises.