Nissan Sold Over 4,000 Cars In February 2021, Thanks to Magnite

Nissan India has revealed that it has achieved a sales figure of 4,244 units in February 2021, and the best-selling vehicle in the company’s lineup was the Magnite. In fact, Nissan Magnite is so popular in the Indian market, the manufacturer has received over 40,000 bookings for it since the SUV’s launch in December last year.

Due to such high booking numbers, the waiting period for the Nissan Magnite has reached up to six months in select cities. To reduce the waiting period, the manufacturer has already begun the third shift at its plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. With the plant is now operating at full capacity, and with supply chain partners supporting production, Nissan aims to shorten the delivery period of the Magnite significantly.

Nissan Magnite is currently priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and is available with two engine options in our market. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol mill, which is capable of generating a peak power of 72 PS and a maximum torque of 96 Nm. The second one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol motor, which belts out 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm on CVT).

As standard, the Magnite gets a 5-speed manual transmission, with the turbo-petrol engine offering the option for a CVT as well. The SUV is available in five trim levels – XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O). The SUV offers a lot of premium features, like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto), a 7.0-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, and Nissan Connect.

Other features on offer include LED bi-projector lamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, electrically-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding). One can also opt for the Technology Pack on ‘XV’ and higher trims, which adds JBL audio system, air purifier, ambient cabin lighting, puddle lamps, and wireless smartphone charger to the vehicle.

Recently, Renault also entered the sub-4-metre SUV segment in the Indian car market, with the launch of the Kiger. Renault Kiger shares its underpinnings and engine options with the Magnite and is manufactured in the same plant as well. The Kiger is priced from Rs. 5.45 lakh to Rs. 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).