Nissan Magnite XV Executive Trim Spotted, Launch Soon

Nissan India is planning to add a new variant to the Magnite range – XV Executive – which was recently spotted at a dealer yard

In December last year, Nissan launched the Magnite in India. The little crossover quickly gained a lot of popularity, becoming the brand’s best-selling model in our market. Now, it seems like the Japanese carmaker is planning to launch another trim level of the Magnite, and this new variant is now making its way to dealerships across the country.

The new trim – XV Executive – will be positioned between the existing XL and XV trims of the Magnite. In the spy pictures we have here, we can see that the new variant would get 16-inch alloy wheels (dual-tone), body-coloured ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, etc. A “Turbo” badge can also be seen on the tailgate, which means that the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor is confirmed here.

We’re not sure if the naturally aspirated engine option would be available on this trim level. The L-shaped LED DRLs aren’t present here, although the front bumper gets chrome inserts and silver-finished faux bash plates. The front grille also gets chrome outlining, while the mesh is blacked out. Silver-finished door mouldings can also be seen in these pictures.

The new trim is expected to get a lot of other features, like a height-adjustable driver’s seat, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, folding rear seats (with 60:40 split), etc. We’ll have to wait for the launch, expected to happen in the coming days, to confirm the equipment.

Nissan Magnite is currently priced from Rs. 5.71 lakh to Rs. 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). As the upcoming trim is a mid-spec variant, its launch wouldn’t affect the price range of the SUV. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc.

The primary reasons for Nissan Magnite’s success in India are its aggressive pricing, handsome looks, and impressive equipment list. However, the demand for the SUV is way higher than the manufacturing capacity, even though the manufacturer has bumped up the production capacity. Due to that, the waiting period for the Magnite currently goes up to five months.