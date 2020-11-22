Nissan Magnite To Create A Niche Among Compact SUVs With Its Pricing

Nissan Magnite derives power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a CVT

Nissan Motor India relies on the soon-launching Magnite to deliver volumes. The BSVI regime led to the brand reducing its number of offerings to just one in the accessible volume segment, as the Kicks will be accompanied by the Magnite, scheduled for launch on November 26. The Japanese manufacturer has apparently thrown everything at it, as it is the most promising of all the products Nissan had in recent years.

The compact SUV will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V. The highly competitive space repeatedly sees new SUVs setting the bars up higher on a consistent basis and the Magnite will be looking to address the bottom end of the scale with its aggressive price range.

The Magnite will cost around Rs. 5.50 lakh for the entry-level trim and it is expected to go all the way up to Rs. 9.50 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). If the reported price range comes into fruition, Nissan will establish a niche in the compact SUV segment as it will address the customers not wanting to spend more.

The five-seater is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber and the forthcoming Renault Kiger, which is set to launch in early 2021. Due to high localisation, Nissan will be able to position the Magnite aggressively and undercut most of its rivals. The Magnite does have a good road presence with its strikingly upright front fascia having sleek headlamps and L-shaped Daytime Running Lights.

With tall pillars, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a dynamic rear end with LED tail lamps, the Nissan Magnite does not look cheap in terms of looks either. Additionally, the features list is equally decent with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Nissan Connect, alongside a digital instrument cluster, auto AC, etc.

As for the performance, the top-end variants use a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing around 100 horsepower. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.