Nissan Magnite Latest Prices & Waiting Period [November 2021]

Check out the latest price list and the current waiting period of Nissan’s most popular car in the Indian market – Magnite

Nissan Magnite was launched in India back in December 2020, and it quickly became the brand’s best-selling model in our market. The demand for the little Nissan crossover continues to be strong in India, with booking figures exceeding the production capacity by a fairly significant margin.

The waiting period of the Nissan Magnite ranges from 2 to 5 months, with the highest wait time demanded by the base model. The manufacturer has already ramped up production to better meet the demand, but the delivery numbers still fall short. Thus the waiting period will likely continue to be high for a while.

Regular readers would know that Nissan Magnite shares its platform with Renault Kiger. The latter was introduced in our market early this year, and it is also a decently popular model in our market currently. To ensure that both the SUVs feel unique, their styling and even their equipment list feature differences.

Nissan Magnite has two engine options on offer in the Indian market. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, with 72 PS and 96 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol motor, capable of belting out 100 PS and 160 Nm.

A 5-speed manual transmission is available as standard on both engines. The turbo-petrol motor also gets the option of a CVT, which is a brilliant choice for city commuting. However, the 1.0L turbo CVT variants have a lower peak torque rating – 152 Nm.

Nissan Magnite price list (ex-showroom, New Delhi) Variant 1.0L NA petrol 1.0L turbo-petrol XE Rs. 5.71 lakh – XL Rs. 6.47 lakh Rs. 7.62 lakh XL CVT – Rs. 8.51 lakh XV Rs. 7.05 lakh Rs. 8.20 lakh XV CVT – Rs. 9.09 lakh XV Premium Rs. 7.85 lakh Rs. 9.00 lakh XV Premium CVT – Rs. 9.89 lakh

In the Indian market, the Magnite rivals the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, etc., along with its cousin, Renault Kiger. Thanks to its aggressive pricing, good looks, brilliant comfort, and impressive features, the Magnite is one of the best options to consider in the compact SUV segment.