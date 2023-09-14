Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition Pre-Bookings Open, Launch In Oct

Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition gets an all-black exterior and interior; pre-bookings have commenced ahead of launch next month

Nissan Motor India has today announced that the Magnite Kuro Special Edition will be launched in the domestic market to celebrate its partnership with ICC as the Japanese brand is the official main sponsor of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The pre-bookings for the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition have commenced.

The name Kuro is derived from Japanese meaning Black and thus it clearly signifies the dark theme that will be present on the inside as well as out. Nissan says the ‘Kuro theme and special edition SUV are also reflective of premium quality and established reliability’. The company has confirmed that the official prices will be announced next month.

The reservations are open across all authorised Nissan dealerships present in the country for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 or it can be booked online as well. It has been made available in Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT variants. To differentiate itself from the standard model, a host of visual enhancements have been implemented.

Speaking of the announcement, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented: “This festive season, for the discerning customers seeking value and innovation, the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition provides an All-Black elegance with a suite of premium features combining style, value and safety for a truly exceptional driving experience.”

On the outside, the Nissan Magnite Kuro adorns a black theme and the same can be said for the interior. The exterior black body paint to be complemented by a black finished grille, probably smoked-out headlamps and tail lamps, black finished alloy wheels, a distinctive Kuro badge, black skid plates and roof rails, etc.

The interior will also come with an all-black theme with a glossy black instrument panel, and black interior accents and door trim inserts. The features list will comprise a 360-degree camera system, a centre console armrest with rear AC, wider IRVM, themed floor mats, and a wireless charger. It must be noted that the magnite is already rated four stars by GNCAP for the adult occupant protection test.

Recently, Nissan introduced the Magnite Geza Edition and added new features to the Magnite’s lineup as Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) are available as standard.