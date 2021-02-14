Nissan Kicks Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs. 95,000 This Month

Nissan Kicks mid-size SUV comes with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and loyalty benefit of Rs. 20,000 this month

Nissan Motors India Limited has made the Kicks SUV more attractive to the customers with a special benefit scheme. The mid-size SUV can now be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 95,000 when the cash discount, loyalty benefits and exchange bonus are considered, and the limited period offer is valid only till February 28, 2021.

Or else till the stocks last! The Japanese manufacturer introduced the Kicks to compete against Hyundai Creta firmly in the mid-size SUV segment back in January 2019. Despite emerging as a decent seller for sometime, it could not sustain the momentum and its sales numbers fell to three digits in a short span of time.

To lure in new customers, Nissan is offering the Kicks with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and loyalty benefit of Rs. 20,000 – adding up to Rs. 95,000. Available only at NIC enabled dealerships, the benefits could vary based on certain conditions. Currently, the Kicks is priced between Rs. 9.50 lakh and Rs. 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sold across XL and XV variants in different trim levels, the Nissan Kicks comes with two engine choices – a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The former is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 105 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque and the latter kicks out 154 bhp and 254 Nm.

The bigger petrol is available only with a five-speed transmission while the 1.2-litre turbo mill can be had with a six-speed manual as standard and a CVT as an option. Towards the end of last year, Nissan introduced the Magnite compact SUV based on the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform that also gives rise to the Renault Kiger.

In around a month of its market debut, the Nissan Magnite garnered close to 33,000 bookings across india due to its highly affordable price range. It is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine developing 72 PS maximum power and 96 Nm while the turbocharged 1.0-litre unit makes 100 PS and 160 Nm, and is paired with a CVT as an option. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range.