Nissan Kicks e-Power Hybrid Teased; Launch Later This Year

The Nissan Kicks e-Power hybrid is set into motion solely by the electric motor, while the ICE engine acts as a generator to power that motor and also, charge the battery pack

Nissan’s Thailand subsidiary was all set to launch the e-Power hybrid version of its Kicks crossover at the 2020 Bangkok International Motor Show. However, just like any other large public gathering around the world, the said motor show also had to be postponed due to the global novel COVID-19 outbreak that has shook the entire world.

With the event being postponed to an unspecified date, it seems like Nissan is pretty serious about the hybrid version of the Kicks, since the Japanese carmaker has now teased the car, with a launch expected later this year. The e-Power hybrid trim will be based on the facelifted version of the crossover – which will also bring in sleeker LED headlamps and tail lamps, a redesigned V-Motion grille, new alloy wheels and tweaked interiors along with it.

Nissan’s e-Power works differently from other conventional hybrid technologies that make use of both the ICE engine as well as an electric motor to send power to the wheels. Nissna’s e-Power tech uses a fully electric motor drive, which means that power is sent to the wheels solely by the electric motor. The ICE engine on the other hand, works as a generator to power the electric motor and also charges its battery pack.

Nissan is yet to confirm the news of bringing the said facelift to the Indian market, while the e-Power hybrid trim seems highly unlikely. As of now, Nissan offers the Kicks in India with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 106 PS power and 142 Nm torque, along with a 1.5-litre oil burner that generates 110 PS of max power along with 240 Nm torque. The former is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only, while the diesel engine can only be had with a 6-speed MT.

However, the Japanese carmaker will soon be discontinuing the Kicks’ diesel powertrain once the BS6 emission norms come into effect. Nissan retails the Kicks in India as a mid-size SUV, and the car is priced between the range of Rs 9.55 to 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom).