Nissan India Posts Nearly 161% Sales Growth In November 2021

Last month (November 2021), Nissan sold 2,651 vehicles in the Indian market, thereby recording a YoY sales growth of 160.67 per cent

Nissan India has revealed its sales figures for last month, and its market performance was rather impressive (inclusive of both Nissan and Datsun cars sold in India). The carmaker sold a total of 2,651 units in November 2021, as opposed to 1,017 units in November 2020, which translates to a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 160.67 per cent.

However, the Japanese manufacturer saw a sales drop of 32.25 per cent on a Month-on-Month basis, with 3,913 vehicles sold in October 2021. Export numbers are also up, with 2,954 units shipped overseas last month, which is an 18.87 per cent YoY increase compared to the same month last year (2,485 units exported in November 2021).

Nissan’s market share has also seen a significant increase, up from 0.4 per cent in Nov 2020 to 1.1 per cent in Nov 2021. The biggest reason for the manufacturer’s success in our market is the Magnite, which was launched here in December last year. The little SUV is currently the best-selling model in Nissan India’s lineup, thanks mainly to its aggressive pricing, frugal engines, and impressive equipment list.

There are two engine choices on offer on Nissan Magnite. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, which belts out 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 mill, which is capable of generating 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm on CVT variants).

A 5-speed manual transmission comes standard on both the powerplants, and the turbo-petrol motor gets a CVT option as well. Nissan Magnite is currently priced from Rs. 5.71 lakh to Rs. 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest competitors in the Indian market include Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, etc.

Nissan has received over 73,000 bookings for the Magnite to date, which is an extremely impressive figure, with around 31 per cent of orders received online. Also, the manufacturer is planning on improving its customer support and service network in India, with the addition of multiple customer touchpoints across the country.