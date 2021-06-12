Nissan & Datsun Discounts June 2021 – RediGO, Go, Kicks, Magnite

Nissan and Datsun vehicles are available with benefits of up to a maximum of Rs. 80,000 in the Indian market this month

Nissan India has announced some lucrative discount offers on its vehicles, including cars sold under its sub-brand Datsun. Last month, the manufacturer registered a significant drop in sales on a Month-on-Month basis, mainly due to lockdown imposed in different states of India. With these deals and discounts, the Japanese carmaker is hoping to reel in a lot of new customers in June 2021.

Nissan Kicks is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. The SUV is available with an additional cash benefit of Rs. 5,000 upon online booking via Nissan India’s website. The manufacturer is also offering interesting finance schemes on the Kicks, including EMI holiday for 3 months.

On Nissan Magnite, there are no official discounts available. This is understandable, as it was launched in India not too long ago and it currently is the highest-selling model in Nissan’s lineup in our market. Also, with a starting price of just Rs. 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it is already quite affordable.

On Datsun Go Plus, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is being offered, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. The deals available on Datsun Go are identical – a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

On the redi-GO, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 are on offer. Apart from that, an additional cash bonus of Rs. 5,000 is available upon online booking via Datsun India’s website. The company is also offering a 3-month Holiday EMI finance scheme on the entry-level hatchback.

Nissan & Datsun Discounts – June 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Nissan Kicks Rs. 25,000 Rs. 50,000 Nissan Magnite 0 0 Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Datsun redi-GO Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 Additional cash bonus worth Rs. 5,000 available on Nissan Kicks and Datsun redi-GO if booked online

It should be noted that the exchange offers mentioned here are only available at NIC enabled dealerships across the country. The deals and discounts listed above are only available till 30th June 2021. Also, the offers may vary across locations, so be sure to check out your nearest Nissan & Datsun showroom as well.