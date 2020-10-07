Nine 7-Seater Cars Set To Be Launched In The Next 6 Months

A total of nine 7-seat cars are expected to be launched in the Indian market in the next 6 months, ranging across different segments and price brackets

Keeping in mind the larger or extended Indian families, various manufacturers have introduced seven-seat cars in the past, but not many have seemed to succeed. However, there are many products in the said space that have been very popular throughout their existence, making the format tempting for carmakers.

While MPVs have been the preference of larger Indian families, seven-seat SUVs are also gaining popularity and hence, manufacturers continue to work on introducing more affordable three-row SUVs. We have put together a list of all the upcoming seven-seat cars that are set to be launched in India in next 6 months, take a look –

1. Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift

The Toyota Innova Crysta has been on sale in India since 2016, and is soon set to get a mid-life makeover to make it look afresh. The updated car has already been previewed in the form of the Indonesia-spec Kijang Innova facelift, and is expected to be launched here soon as well.

The Innova Crysta facelift gets a redesigned front radiator grille with 5 horizontal slats, a slightly redesigned front bumper, restyled fog lamp housings. The headlamps on the foreign-spec Innova facelift gets projector headlamps as well. A few new features are expected to be added to the list of updates as well.

2. Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Toyota globally introduced a mid-life facelift for the seven-seat Fortuner about a few months ago, and the updated SUV is all set to be launched in the Indian market soon too. An undisguised prototype of the car was spied on test in the country recently, equipped with emissions testing equipment.

As compared to the outgoing model, the Fortuner facelift will feature a few cosmetic changes like redesigned bumpers, new LED elements for tail lamps as well as a slightly restyled front radiator grille. The BS6-compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines currently on offer with the SUV will likely be carried over, but the oil burner is expected to be offered in a higher state of tune.

3. Tata Gravitas

Tata showcased a three-row SUV called ‘Gravitas’ based on the Harrier at the 2020 Auto Expo, and a launch is expected soon. Upon its arrival, the Gravitas will directly rival the newly launched MG Hector Plus, as well as the Mahindra XUV500.

The Gravitas will likely be offered with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm) as the car it is based on, the Harrier. The transmission options will also be the same, i.e. 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. A petrol powertrain could also be introduced.

4. Tata Hexa Safari Edition

The BS6-compliant Tata Hexa was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year as the ‘Hexa Safari Edition’, but couldn’t be launched in the market. As compared to the regular Hexa, the Safari Edition version features a few cosmetic changes like a foliage green paint scheme, black alloy wheels etc.

The 2.2-litre Varicor 400 diesel engine producing 156 PS and 400 Nm will be retained, and be offered with a 6-speed MT as well as an optional auto. The higher-end trims will likely also be getting a 4×4 setup as well. The car’s equipment list will consist of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 10-speaker music system, cruise control, steering-mounted controls and more.

5. New-gen Mahindra XUV500

The first-gen XUV500 first went on sale back in 2011, however, the mid-size SUV segment looks completely different than what it did when the seven-seat SUV was first introduced. Mahindra has realised that in order to stay relevant in the segment, the XUV500 has to be updated, and this time around, not just with a facelift.

Mahindra hasn’t yet confirmed it, but spy shots have revealed that the upcoming new-gen XUV500 will be equipped with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment screen, digital MID, flat-bottom steering wheel, improved seat cushioning and flush-type door handles. Powering the car will likely be 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines, and it is expected to make its debut early next year.

6. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

The Scorpio has been one of the best-selling Mahindra cars in India since its launch back in 2012, however, the SUV has never received a major generational update in its entirety. However, a major update is in the works, and is expected to be launched next year. The updated SUV is expected to get a completely redesigned cabin, and a range of new features.

Powering the new-gen Scorpio will likely be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine, coupled with manual as well as automatic transmissions. Upon launch next year, the new-gen Scorpio will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

7. Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift

The TUV300 Plus was not upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and hence, removed from the Mahindra website. However, a camouflaged prototype of what appeared to be a facelifted Mahindra TUV300 Plus was spotted testing in Chennai earlier this year, featuring some cosmetic changes. The pre-facelift TUV300 Plus came equipped with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, but the facelifted car will likely get a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine.

8. Skoda Kodiaq Petrol

The Skoda Kodiaq was offered in India with a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine, however, with the BS6 emission norms coming into effect, Skoda decided to distance itself from oil burners in India altogether. Hence, the diesel-only Kodiaq was unveiled with at this year’s Auto Expo with a new 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder TSI unit that is rated at 190 PS/320 Nm.

However, the car hasn’t been launched yet. Rest assured, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India has himself confirmed that the BS6-compliant Kodiaq Petrol will be launched in the country early next year

9. BS6 Isuzu Mu-X

Isuzu is yet to launch a BS6-compliant product in the market, however, this is going to change soon since the BS6-compliant mu-X SUV is lined up for a launch soon. The full-size, seven-seat SUV’s 3.0-litre diesel engine (177 PS/380 Nm) is expected to be updated and carried over.

The BS6 mu-X is expected to be priced around the Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Upon launch, the SUV will retain its rivalry with the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 etc.