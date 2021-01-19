Next-Generation Volkswagen Polo To Launch In India This Year – Report

Volkswagen India is working on a new-generation version of the Polo, which will be based on the brand’s MQB AO IN platform

Volkswagen Polo was first launched in India back in 2010, and has remained almost unchanged since, save for a few visual upgrades and new engines. Now, the German carmaker has finally decided to introduce the next-generation version of the Polo in our market, but it won’t be the same as the international version, which is already a generation ahead.

The India-spec VW Polo will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is a heavily localised version of the Volkswagen’s MQB A0 platform. The high level of localisation will help the brand keep costs low, improving affordability. The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun will also be based on this same architecture, as will be the Skoda Kushaq.

Volkswagen had previously chosen not to introduce the new-generation version of the Polo (called Mk 6 internationally), as the costs associated would have been too high. In a price-sensitive market like India, that wouldn’t have worked. However, things are different nowadays; the new-generation Hyundai i20 costs Rs. 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for its top variant, which is much more expensive than what was previously considered appropriate for a hatchback.

Recently, a Volkswagen Virtus test model was spotted in India, which was believed to be on a component testing run for the VW Vento replacement. This new car will share a lot of components with the new-gen Polo, including engine and gearbox options, suspension system, equipment, switchgear, etc. Both these upcoming cars will also have similar styling, just like the current Polo-Vento pair in India.

Electrification is gaining popularity in India, and thus, the upcoming next-gen Polo will have provision for the same. We doubt that it will have electrified powertrains at launch, but we certainly believe that there could be a hybrid/plug-in hybrid version in the near future.

Volkswagen will also be launching the Atlas in India, which is expected to hit the market in March 2021. Apart from that, VW has plans to re-introduce the T-Roc and Tiguan in our market. Seems like the German carmaker will have a very busy year in the Indian market indeed!

