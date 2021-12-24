Next-Generation Maruti Alto Spotted Testing Again, Launch In 2022

Maruti Alto is expected to undergo a generation change soon, and the next-gen version has been spied multiple times during road tests

Maruti Suzuki has a lot of new vehicles lined up for launch, one of which is the next-generation Alto. Codenamed ‘Y0M’, the next-gen Alto is slated to go on sale here in the second half of 2022. The updated hatchback has been spotted a few times in India, and a new spy video has recently emerged online, posted by Kar DIY.

The test model was wearing full-body camouflage, to keep the exterior design hidden. At the front, the hatchback seems to have a large grille, along with sweptback headlamps. The side profile is simplistic, while the dimensions seem larger than the current-gen model, especially in terms of height. In fact, the next-gen Alto seems to have a tall-boy design, similar to the Wagon-R.

At the rear, we see a pair of rectangular headlamps, a simple-looking bumper, and a large tailgate. As per speculations, the next-gen Maruti Alto will be based on the carmaker’s Heartect platform, which also underpins the brand’s other hatchbacks, like Wagon-R, Swift, Baleno, etc. Thanks to the new platform, the next-gen Alto will have better passenger safety.

The interior of the upcoming new-gen Maruti Alto is expected to see a few major changes, like a redesigned dashboard, a new infotainment touchscreen, different upholstery, etc. The equipment list will likely see a few additions as well, while the larger dimensions will liberate more space in the cabin.

Currently, Maruti Alto is powered by a 796cc, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine. This motor is good for a peak power of 48 PS and a maximum torque of 69 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. This powertrain is expected to be carried forward unaltered to the next-generation hatchback.

A 1.0-litre petrol engine might also be offered on the next-gen Alto, which will be offered with both manual and automatic gearbox choices. Apart from that, the manufacturer will likely offer a CNG powertrain option as well. Maruti Alto is currently priced from Rs. 3.15 lakh to Rs. 4.82 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the next-gen model will be priced at a small premium over this.